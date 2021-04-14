Northeast Kansas could see a late-season frost Thursday

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Cities like Emporia, Manhattan, Topeka, Junction City as well as nearly all rural areas in Northeast Kansas could see frost Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service in Topeka issued a Frost Advisory from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., stating the frost could kill “sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.” It recommends protecting any plants that could be harmed by the cold.

Cold-hardy plants would not be impacted by this frost, but early planting of spring gardens would be susceptible to the frost.

The advisory applies for the following counties:

Cloud County

Clay County

Riley County

Pottawatomie County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Ottawa County

Dickinson County

Geary County

Morris County

Wabaunsee County

Shawnee County

Douglas County

Lyon County

Osage County

Franklin County

Coffey County

Anderson County

The NWS also said the following towns could be affected by the frost advisory:

Concordia

Clay Center

Manhattan

Wamego

St. Marys

Holton

Valley Falls

Oskaloosa

Perry

McLouth

Grantville

Meriden

Nortonville

Minneapolis

Bennington

Abilene

Herington

Junction City

Council Grove

Alma

Eskridge

Maple Hill

Alta Vista

McFarland

Harveyville

Paxico

Topeka

Lawrence

Emporia

Osage City

Carbondale

Lyndon

Burlingame

Overbrook

Ottawa

Burlington

Lebo

Garnett

