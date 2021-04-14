Northeast Kansas could see a late-season frost Thursday

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Cities like Emporia, Manhattan, Topeka, Junction City as well as nearly all rural areas in Northeast Kansas could see frost Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service in Topeka issued a Frost Advisory from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., stating the frost could kill “sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.” It recommends protecting any plants that could be harmed by the cold.
Cold-hardy plants would not be impacted by this frost, but early planting of spring gardens would be susceptible to the frost.
The advisory applies for the following counties:
- Cloud County
- Clay County
- Riley County
- Pottawatomie County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Ottawa County
- Dickinson County
- Geary County
- Morris County
- Wabaunsee County
- Shawnee County
- Douglas County
- Lyon County
- Osage County
- Franklin County
- Coffey County
- Anderson County
The NWS also said the following towns could be affected by the frost advisory:
- Concordia
- Clay Center
- Manhattan
- Wamego
- St. Marys
- Holton
- Valley Falls
- Oskaloosa
- Perry
- McLouth
- Grantville
- Meriden
- Nortonville
- Minneapolis
- Bennington
- Abilene
- Herington
- Junction City
- Council Grove
- Alma
- Eskridge
- Maple Hill
- Alta Vista
- McFarland
- Harveyville
- Paxico
- Topeka
- Lawrence
- Emporia
- Osage City
- Carbondale
- Lyndon
- Burlingame
- Overbrook
- Ottawa
- Burlington
- Lebo
- Garnett
