Northeast Kansas could see a late-season frost Thursday

Weather

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Cities like Emporia, Manhattan, Topeka, Junction City as well as nearly all rural areas in Northeast Kansas could see frost Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service in Topeka issued a Frost Advisory from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., stating the frost could kill “sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.” It recommends protecting any plants that could be harmed by the cold.

Cold-hardy plants would not be impacted by this frost, but early planting of spring gardens would be susceptible to the frost.

The advisory applies for the following counties:

  • Cloud County
  • Clay County
  • Riley County
  • Pottawatomie County
  • Jackson County
  • Jefferson County
  • Ottawa County
  • Dickinson County
  • Geary County
  • Morris County
  • Wabaunsee County
  • Shawnee County
  • Douglas County
  • Lyon County
  • Osage County
  • Franklin County
  • Coffey County
  • Anderson County

The NWS also said the following towns could be affected by the frost advisory:

  • Concordia
  • Clay Center
  • Manhattan
  • Wamego
  • St. Marys
  • Holton
  • Valley Falls
  • Oskaloosa
  • Perry
  • McLouth
  • Grantville
  • Meriden
  • Nortonville
  • Minneapolis
  • Bennington
  • Abilene
  • Herington
  • Junction City
  • Council Grove
  • Alma
  • Eskridge
  • Maple Hill
  • Alta Vista
  • McFarland
  • Harveyville
  • Paxico
  • Topeka
  • Lawrence
  • Emporia
  • Osage City
  • Carbondale
  • Lyndon
  • Burlingame
  • Overbrook
  • Ottawa
  • Burlington
  • Lebo
  • Garnett

