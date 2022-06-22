KANSAS (KSNT) – Power outages persist following overnight storms that blanketed much of northeast Kansas.

Evergy is reporting, as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, there are 339 active outages in northeast Kansas, estimating 4,951 customers are without power.

KSNT News Stormtracker Weather

The largest Topeka cluster is centered around 15th Street and 16th Street in between SW Topeka Blvd and S Kansas Avenue where 77 customers are affected, according to the Evergy outage map.

A cluster of outages in the northeast corner of Manhattan is affecting 411 customers, as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Junction City has 16 outages affecting 77 customers.

In Emporia, more than 1,700 customers are affected.