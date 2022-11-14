TOPEKA (KSNT) – With a wintery mix on the way, the City of Topeka is mobilizing to prep the roads for wet weather and snowfall.

Shawnee County Director of Public Works Curt Niehaus said the city is preparing for the possibility of two inches of snow. Niehaus said the city will continue equipment preparations throughout the day. However, because rain is likely to precede the snow, applying salt would not be beneficial.

According to the City of Topeka, crews will remain on standby until the snow starts.

The City of Topeka’s snow removal priorities are laid out on the city’s website:

Priority 1:

Primary Streets: Main routes and Emergency Snow routes

According to the city, plowing will begin with 2” of snow accumulation. Complete snow and ice control within 24 hours of snowfall ending.

Priority 2:

Low to moderate-capacity roads will be the city’s secondary snow removal routes.

According to the city, plowing will typically begin with 4” of snow accumulation. Complete snow and ice control within 24 hours after Priority 1 is completed.

Priority 3:

Local and residential streets will be the city’s third priority.

According to the city, when six inches of snow accumulates plowing will start. t

The city has provided two ways to report snow-related issues:

Residents can use SeeClickFix.

Call the City of Topeka at 785-368-3111.

Kansas Department of Transportation Public Affairs Manager Kate Craft told KSNT News that crews in Northeast Kansas will be splitting shifts on Monday in preparation for the possible arrival of snow. Craft said KDOT will be following the weather closely and doing some pre-treating on roadways and bridges throughout Northeast Kansas.