TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local school districts are closing ahead of expected heavy snowfall on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Numerous schools in northeast Kansas have announced that they will be closed on Thursday in expectation of a heavy winter storm. Topeka 501 schools will already be closed due to parent-teacher conferences.

Large parts of northeast Kansas are expected to receive heavy snowfall on Thursday with some areas south and east of Topeka receiving anywhere between two and six inches of snow with some predictions for even more closer to Ottawa. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight and will be followed by a wintry mix that may include freezing rain.

Powerful wind gusts are expected throughout Thursday as well at 35 to 45 miles per hour. Visibility will be greatly reduced and wind chill will drive temperatures into the single digits on Thursday morning.

