Not as cold, but won’t feel much better with passing clouds and stronger wind

After incredible warmth this past weekend, bitter cold air settled over us Monday night into Tuesday. We began yesterday with single digit temperatures, and even with abundant sunshine, temps barely got to 30 degrees in the mid afternoon.

As the coldest air pocket moves east, a stronger south wind will bring up warmer air from Mexico and Texas. The increase of numbers will be gradual at first before becoming more noticeable by Friday.

Today will be about losing our blue sky. Clouds from the west/northwest will drift over us to make for mostly cloudy to partly sunny conditions. Stronger wind should be expected as well.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 46-50

Wind: W/SW 15-25

It will be very chilly Wednesday night and Thursday as the sky clears. Mid 50s should arrive Friday to set us up for a decent weekend. Saturday and Sunday should be partly cloudy, somewhat breezy and dry with mid to upper 50s. That’s really not bad for this late in the season.

Precipitation chances remain low to near zero for a prolonged period. Pleasant weather may carry us through much of next week with frosty nights, mild days and plenty of sunshine. We may even get a few more days with highs of 60 degrees or more during the early to middle part of next week.

Not nearly as bright today with clouds overhead….

KSNT Meteorologist David George

