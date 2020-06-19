Not as hot, but still muggy and occasional storms may produce heavy rainfall

Dry, less humid, mostly sunny and pleasant weather arrives by Tuesday of next week

Yesterday, late afternoon thunderstorms popped near the Nebraska border. Many communities north of I-70 received locally heavy rain, and everyone has picked up some moisture through the wee hours of Friday.

Today should be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunder. Thankfully, the risk of severe weather is very low. Be prepared for heavy rainfall rates with dew points so high and keep an umbrella handy. Some spots may stay in the 70s for high temps, especially to the far north/northwest!

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 78-84

Wind: S/SW 10-15

Expect scattered t’storms Friday night and Saturday. Dads may have to dodge a storm or two on Father’s Day. Highs will get a bit warmer with mid 80s Saturday and in the upper 80s Sunday.

Storms may hit early Monday morning before it turns hot and steamy. We may pop back to near 90 degrees before cooler and drier air arrives for midweek. Rain chances may come back around Thursday of next week.

Some rain might be locally heavy so watch for flash flooding potential…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



