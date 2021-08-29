Not as hot, isolated rain chances Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy night

Warming back up a bit

Not as humid

Tonight, we’ll stay mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the middle 60s for much of the region. The humidity levels will stay somewhat lower than in previous days, making it feel a little more comfortable, as well.

Early next week we hold on to the slightly more tolerable temperatures. Although it won’t be substantially cooler, it’s at least getting temperatures a bit closer to where they average out for this time of the year. Highs through most of next week should be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

As far as rain chances go for next week, things don’t look too promising. The chances for rain become less favorable for any measurable rainfall. We’ll keep an eye out for storms over Nebraska that could try to drop south into our area Monday. While temperatures remain near to slightly above average for the week ahead, we should see a lowering in the humidity level for several days this week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller