Not as windy and continued pleasantly mild for Wednesday

A mainly clear sky early, then clouds roll through later in the night. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the middle to upper 40s tonight. The wind should decrease to less than 5mph after midnight, as well.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and pleasantly cool for Thursday. A lighter north wind at 5-15mph along with a good amount of sunshine will make for a comfortable spring day. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Another chance for rain spreads in by later in the day on Thursday before clearing right back out for Friday. Cooler air will move in with that system and highs will only top out in the lower 60s by Friday afternoon. Nice, cool spring weather continues into the weekend, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

