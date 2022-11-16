What We’re Tracking:

Cold and breezy through Friday

Dry for the rest of the week

Warmer weather by next week

Cloud will start to build back in late in the night as temperatures fall into the lower 20s. Morning wind chills on Thursday will again be in the 10s. Northwest breezes will stay fairly light, but at those temperatures it will still drop the wind chill with only 5mph breezes in the morning hours.

Tomorrow doesn’t look quite so cold, but it’ll still be very chilly for this time of the year. Highs will likely make it close to 40° with cloudy skies and a slight chance for some sprinkles or flurries. Winds shouldn’t be quite so breezy either, but we could still see a few gusts around 20mph.

We get much colder by Friday, though, as the coldest of the air builds in. Early Friday morning, wind chill values could very well be in the single digits, even subzero in some cases. Afternoon highs may not even reach the 30° mark, so wind chills will be stuck in the teens all day. We are finally seeing signs of a warming trend, though, that will start up over the weekend and last into the middle of the week of Thanksgiving. Highs by Sunday should return to the upper 40s with upper 50s expected early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller