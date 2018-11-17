Noticeably colder this weekend, slight snow chance for Saturday

A few more clouds roll in this evening, with a gradual increase in the cloud cover overnight tonight. The additional clouds overhead will help temperatures from plummeting all too much, with overnight lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

However, it will be a struggle to even break out of the 30s during the day on Saturday. A cold front sweeps through Friday night into early Saturday. Behind it, winds will shift to be out of the north. By midmorning, those winds will have picked up to be sustained at 10 to 20 mph.

Not only will there be a cooler breeze for Saturday, but little to no sunshine is expected as clouds dominate the sky. High temperatures won't be able to break out of the mid to upper 30s by early afternoon for most. Some extreme southern and southeastern areas may be able to get closer to 40° for a high temperature, but still noticeably cooler across the board.

If only those highs in the 30s would feel that way. That 10 to 20 mph sustained north wind will add quite the extra cold bite to the air, with wind chills in the upper teens and 20s throughout the course of Saturday.

By Saturday afternoon, a few flurries and light snow showers will become a possibility, as well. That slight chance of snow will shift from north to south from afternoon into the evening. Even so, little to no snow accumulation is expected out of this.

There is the slight chance for a bit of freezing drizzle for areas along I-35 and to the southeast. That's due to the southeastern areas having the best chance of getting closer to 40° during the afternoon. As that chance of precipitation shifts from north to south by evening and temperatures start to fall, temperatures could be closing in on that freezing mark of 32°. If the timing lines up right, freezing drizzle could develop for some southeastern areas.

The chance of any form of precipitation is over by daybreak on Sunday, but it will be a cold start with morning temperatures in the 20s. There will still be a bit of a north wind, sustained at 5 to 15 mph. That means wind chills could get as low as the upper single digits and teens for the start of Sunday morning.

Clouds will gradually break apart and decrease as the day progresses, allowing peeks of sunshine to emerge by afternoon. Even with some sunshine for the second half of the day, it'll stay on the cool side with high temperatures once again struggling to break out of the upper 30s. It will feel closer to the actual air temperature for Sunday afternoon as a north to west wind will only be sustained at 5 to 10 mph. Still, that's enough to keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s for the second half of Sunday.

However, the more mild, fall-like weather doesn't stay away for long. High temperatures get back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for Monday, and a gradual warm-up moves in for the rest of the week. By Thanksgiving on Thursday, high temperatures will be closing in on 60°.

The weather pattern for next week looks to be fairly quiet, as well. Decreasing clouds on Sunday, turns into a mostly sunny sky during the day for much of next week, including Thanksgiving