JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Jefferson County on Tuesday night.

The tornado was ranked on the Enhanced Fujita scale as an EF-1, designating it as a weak tornado with peak winds reaching 97 miles per hour and traveling for an estimated 9.72 miles before dissipating. The tornado was 10 yards wide and was active from 7:56 p.m. to 8:06 p.m. last night, causing no deaths or injuries.

Footage of the storm from Tuesday night as it passed by the KSNT news station. (Ryan Matoush)

The NWS went on to say via Twitter that the tornado had a “discontinuous path” that started four miles north-northeast of Ozawkie and ended one mile south-southeast of Nortonville. Tuesday saw a line of severe thunderstorms roll through northeast Kansas that brought strong wind gusts of 60 mph, some small hail, thunder and lightning.