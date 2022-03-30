JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Jefferson County on Tuesday night.
The tornado was ranked on the Enhanced Fujita scale as an EF-1, designating it as a weak tornado with peak winds reaching 97 miles per hour and traveling for an estimated 9.72 miles before dissipating. The tornado was 10 yards wide and was active from 7:56 p.m. to 8:06 p.m. last night, causing no deaths or injuries.
The NWS went on to say via Twitter that the tornado had a “discontinuous path” that started four miles north-northeast of Ozawkie and ended one mile south-southeast of Nortonville. Tuesday saw a line of severe thunderstorms roll through northeast Kansas that brought strong wind gusts of 60 mph, some small hail, thunder and lightning.