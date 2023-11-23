TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the possibility for Topeka’s first snow of 2023 draws closer, the National Weather Service (NWS) has released a list of snow facts related to the Capital City.

The NWS took to social media to post its list of fun facts consisting of both typical and recent snowfall recordings in the month of November.

November averages one inch of snow

Only one of the previous 10 Novembers has had at least one inch of snow. The last time this happened was in 2018 when Topeka received eight inches of snow. November 2018 is recognized as the fourth snowiest November on record.

One in three or 33% or Novembers have had at least one inch of snow since the first recording was made.

On average, the first inch of snow in Topeka comes on Dec. 13.

KSNT 27 News recently looked at NWS records for when the Capital City received its first snowfall over the last ten years. Looking back to 2013 and beyond, it is quite common for Topeka to have received its first snow by this point in time.

Nov. 14, 2022 Nov. 11, 2021 Oct. 26, 2020 Oct. 20, 2019 Oct. 14, 2018 Oct. 31, 2017 Dec. 7, 2016 Nov. 17, 2015 Nov. 11, 2014 Oct. 18, 2013

Our most recent weather forecast by KSNT Stormtrack Meteorologist Ely Millard shows snow is a very real possibility for this weekend. Parts of northeast Kansas could receive anywhere between a dusting and up to four inches of snow on Saturday, Nov. 25. The Topeka area could be hit with anywhere between one and three inches.

