TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The National Weather Service of Topeka announced Tuesday at least four tornadoes touched down last week in central Kansas.

NWS Topeka said severe thunderstorms produced at least four tornadoes on May 14 across Lyon Wabaunsee and Morris counties.

At least 4 tornadoes confirmed on May 14 in central Kansas. No damage reported, all rated EF-U. #kswx pic.twitter.com/V84uNyRdX2 — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) May 19, 2020

The tornadoes were brief and no damage was reported, according to NWS Topeka. The tornadoes were rated EF-U because of the lack of damage.