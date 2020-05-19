Occasional clouds this week before warmer, stormier weather returns

What We’re Tracking:

Occasional cloud cover through midweek

Becoming warmer and more humid late week

Greater chance of storms Friday through Memorial Day

Another pleasantly cool night with a few clouds scattered around the area tonight. Temperatures will dip back into the lower to middle 50s by Wednesday morning with a light east wind around 5-10mph through the night.

A mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday. A few of the clouds might be a little thicker and a slight chance for a light rain shower or sprinkle here and there, but most area should stay dry on Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s.

We’ll start to warm a bit more on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and a chance for a few showers late in the day. A better chance for periods of rain and even warmer on Friday with a high near 80°. We should clear out and warm up on Saturday into the upper 80s with stronger south winds. However, Saturday late afternoon and evening needs to be watch for the chance for stronger storms to develop with additional storms Sunday and Memorial Day Monday.

KSNT Meteorologist Matt Miller

