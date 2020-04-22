Occasional rain and possible thunder today, then dry and warmer Thursday

More showers and storms may impact Friday before a pleasant weekend

Tuesday was a glorious day, and it was so nice to start a day without rain. Temperatures were a little chilly at sunrise, but blue sky and light wind made it very pleasant with each passing hour.

Clouds gradually increased last night and wind became a little stronger. A weak disturbance is already producing showers across the central and western part of the state. Rain chances increase locally so expect a cloudy, somewhat breezy and occasionally wet day.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 63-69

Wind: E/SE 12-22

There may be some rumbles of thunder late day into evening before rain stops and clouds gradually decrease. Thursday should be our warmest afternoon of the week with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Some spots in northeast Kansas may flirt with highs near 80.

Thunderstorm chances likely return for Friday. We will keep you posted should any storm become strong or potentially severe, otherwise expect clouds and showers.

The upcoming weekend could be pleasant with lows in the 40s and highs between 65 and 70. It may be rather breezy for Saturday, and a random shower may pop up Sunday.

Showers may become more likely Monday into Tuesday, but the temperature pattern should remain consistent. In fact, it may get a little warmer and more humid.

Not as pretty today with clouds and periods of rain…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

