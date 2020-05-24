Occasional rain and storms through the start of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Storm chances through Memorial Day

Periods of heavy rain possible

Humidity and storm chances stick around part of this week

*Flash Flood Watch* from 4:00 pm this afternoon through 7:00 pm Monday night – Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Shawnee, Wabaunsee, and Washington counties

Storm chances will be hit-or-miss through tonight as low temperatures fall into the lower 60s. Rain will become a little more likely into the early morning hours on Monday. Heavy rain will also be a major concern as flash flooding is possible, especially over the western and northern parts of the area.

Scattered showers and mostly cloudy for Memorial Day as highs stay in the upper 70s. The biggest concern over the holiday weekend is going to be the flooding potential. There could be several rounds of heavy rain over the same areas through Monday. Even though it shouldn’t be a complete washout for Memorial Day, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to adjust your plans accordingly, as there will likely be off and on showers and storms at different times of the day.

The system that plagued us this weekend, will become “cutoff” from the jet stream and will spin just to our south through most of the week. That’ll most likely set us up for a lot of cloud cover and daily chances for showers and storms in the afternoons through at least Wednesday. High temperatures should be in the upper 70s and low 80s for much of the week with lows in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



