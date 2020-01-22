Occasional rain/snow mix through early Friday

What We’re Tracking:

More rain/snow mix Thursday into early Friday

Remaining chilly to end the week

Sunny to partly cloudy and slightly warmer this weekend

After some locations received up to 5 inches of snow this morning, we have since warmed above freezing. As a result, the remaining precipitation has transitioned to mostly rain with some snow mixing in at times. A few light showers are possible through tonight as temperatures hover in the lower to middle 30s.

Additional rounds of precipitation are likely tomorrow, initially in the form of rain before mixing with or changing to snow late in the day. Any impacts to travel should be minor. A few lingering flurries are possible early Friday morning, but most of the day will be dry.

Highs will remain in the middle to upper 30s through Friday before we begin to moderate over the weekend. Temperatures should reach the 40s both Saturday and Sunday, and we could touch 50° on Monday. Our next storm system looks to arrive Tuesday, bringing a return of rain chances to the area.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

