Occasional snow today before sunshine returns tomorrow

The patterns turns brighter and a little better in the coming days

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the following counties through Wednesday evening: Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee.

After 60s and 70s this past weekend, a strong cold front pushed into the northern areas early Monday. Light wintry precipitation hit communities to the far northwest through mid to late Monday. Yesterday, random snowflakes, strong north wind and steady temps made for a bone-chilling day.

We may be just a little colder today with overcast conditions and brisk wind. Snow in Oklahoma and Texas is marching toward southeast and eastern Kansas. Some areas may get several inches of snow east of a Burlington, Ottawa and Kansas City line.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 26-31

Wind: NE 12-22

Wind Chills: 10-15

Anybody attending the parade today with likely face snow and cold breezes. Temperatures may stay around 25 degrees with feels-like numbers in the teens.

We should start to get more sunshine by Thursday as highs struggle to hit 40. Numbers ease upward a touch for Friday and the weekend, but it looks like we’ll stay below 50 degrees each day through the period.

The pattern looks mainly dry and partly cloudy for a two to three-day stretch before moisture increases for a sprinkle or patchy mix by Sunday night into Monday of next week. Mix and freezing rain may increase across the region by Tuesday.

Most snow today should east and south of Topeka…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



