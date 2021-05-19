Off and on rain chances continue

Scattered showers and storms are, once again, expected for today. We’re not expecting any severe weather, and there should be some dry time again today.

Temperatures should make it into the mid to upper 70s, and we’ll see a gradual warming trend through the weekend. We’ll also see a bit more humidity working into the area.

Our upper air patterns continue to support chances for rain and thunderstorms through the entire work week and into the weekend, but several breaks and nice weather in between.