On 54th anniversary of F-5 Topeka tornado, storm chaser shares how it inspired her

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Monday marks the 54th anniversary of the F-5 tornado that killed 17 people and injured 500 in Topeka.

Many people will always remember that day, but one woman was so amazed, she became a storm chaser because of it.

Brenda Culberston was a teenager at the time and took shelter at what is now the “Presto” off of Highway 24.

“It went away and when the stuff came down from the sky, I went around and picked up a few things and sure enough, some of it is from Washburn,” Culbertson said.

In addition to the Topeka tornado, several others also hit across the area, including an F-3 that was 1.2 miles wide that went through Fort Riley and Manhattan. That caused $5 million in damage.