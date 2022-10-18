

What We’re Tracking:

Another very cold night

Lots of sunny weather

Warming back up later this week

Tonight, we should get even colder than last night as lows dip back close to 20°. Our wind will be fairly light, but it’ll be just enough to make it feel like the teens early Wednesday morning. This should be the last hard freeze of this stretch of cool weather.

By Wednesday afternoon, this cold air mass looks to move a bit to the east, and we’ll be able to warm into the 60s for highs. We look to warm things back up even more by the tail end of the week and into next weekend. During that time, afternoon highs will climb back into the 70s and even 80s by the weekend.

The good news is that our overall weather patter appears to shift by the weekend, and that should allow for more opportunities for rain to enter back into the long term forecast! However, that won’t happen until early next week. As it stands right now, Monday and into Monday night appear to hold the best chances for widespread showers.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller