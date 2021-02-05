One last mild day before a long stretch of bitterly cold weather

Temperatures rebound briefly after yesterday’s cold front into the middle to upper 40s this afternoon.

A strong Arctic cold front will rush through Saturday, bringing us the coldest air of the winter so far. Our highs will be in the low 20s in the morning hours, and fall into the teens by the afternoon.

It’ll also bring us a quick shot of light snow during the day on Saturday. Some minor accumulation is possible with higher totals to our north and east.

Overnight lows heading into Sunday morning will be in the single digits, but wind chills will be near 10 below zero. Highs on Sunday may struggle to even make it out of the teens.