A cold front sweeps through this morning bringing a blustery north wind and colder temperatures. High temperatures happened in the very early morning hours, where some communities actually hit the freezing mark prior to sunrise. Temperatures will drop into the teens and low 20s before lunch time and will stay pretty steady through the rest of the afternoon.

This should be the last of this cold blast as the coldest of the air continues to retreat to the northeast of our area. Through the day, our winds will relax a bit too, and by tonight a southerly wind returns bringing much warmer weather for the rest of the week.

Highs tomorrow will back into the 40s for a chance to thaw out a bit across the region. Winds will be pretty breezy through midweek as our temperatures climb into the 50s to near 60°!