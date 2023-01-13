Winds continue to relax through the morning, and by the time we get to the afternoon, they should be nearly calm! Wind chills won’t be as much of an issue today as it was yesterday, but it’ll still be on the cold side.

Low morning cloud cover will eventually clear out, but it may limit our temperatures a bit. We’ll likely warm into the upper 30s to near 40° later this afternoon.

We make a quick rebound for the weekend, with sunshine and highs making it back into the 50s for Saturday and near 60° by Sunday.

Our next chance for rain looks to arrive late Sunday and into early Monday. Temperatures still appear to be well above normal for mid-January, so the precipitation type with this system will likely be all rain. There’s not a lot of moisture for this system to work with, so showers will be few and far between.