One more chilly evening before a better warm up makes its way into the forecast

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly evening ahead

Warming up next week

Still remaining dry

The cooler airmass we’ve been experiencing the last few days will hold on through the evening and take us into tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will reach the middle to upper 20s with clear skies above keeping us extra cool. A light breeze will also remain in place bringing even colder wind chill values.

For Monday and Tuesday we look to warm up to above average temperatures once again for this time of year. We’ll see sunny skies and temperatures near 50 degrees both days. Wind chill will still be a slight issue but the warmer temperatures should help out at least a bit.

Looking forward to the second half of the week we see an even bigger warm up with upper 50s and maybe even some middle 60s as we approach the end of December. If the warming trend continues on pace as it has been – we could potentially see some record breaking temperatures on Christmas eve and perhaps Christmas Day. Dry conditions will also remain.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush