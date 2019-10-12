One more chilly night before beautiful weather ahead







What We’re Tracking:

Another rather chilly night

Temperatures warm back up tomorrow

Pleasant through Tuesday

We have another chilly night ahead of us, although not as cold as last night, as temperatures once again drop down into the middle to upper 30s. This time we stay above freezing with little to no winds allowing wind chill values to not be an issue.

Tomorrow, the winds back off a bit, and with temperatures in the mid 60s, its shaping up to be a gorgeous end to the weekend! We will see lots of sunshine through Monday with near perfect football weather for the Chiefs game on Sunday afternoon.

Looking at the extended forecast into the later part of next week, there looks to be another cold front moving through early Tuesday. That’ll bring a slight chance for showers and cooler temperatures through Wednesday. As high pressure builds in, though, expect a pleasant end to the week with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

