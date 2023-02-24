What We’re Tracking

Still cold Friday

Warming up this weekend

Rain chance by late Sunday

We’re starting off cold yet again to wrap up the work week. Many are seeing temperatures in the 10s with a few single digits. Winds are sustained at 10-15 mph out of the North making it feel close to 0° in spots if not sub-zero wind chills.

There will be a bit more cloud cover around today, but at least winds will start to relax a bit. Highs are expected to get above freezing into the middle 30s for a cold end to the work week. There are some models that are trying to indicate a wintry mix, or freezing drizzle, for our southeastern counties late Friday afternoon. It’s a pretty slight chance, but we’ll keep an eye on it and let you know if it could impact some evening commutes.

Temperatures by the weekend, thanks to a returning southerly wind and sunshine, will reach back up into the middle 50s and even lower 60s by Sunday. And we stay mild through the start of next week before our next opportunity for rain arrives by Sunday night into Monday.

There’s a chance for not only rain but thunderstorms late Sunday evening that could be strong to even low-grade severe with wind and hail being the biggest threats. Some of those showers may linger into Monday as we take a slight dip in temperatures in the upper 50s.

Most of next week should remain mild before another front arrives by the weekend that will cool us back down and *possibly give us another chance for precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez