We’re off to another cold start this morning as many have dropped down into the lower 20 and even teens to start off our weekend.

Saturday will still be cold, but we’ll be heading in the right direction temperature-wise by the afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid 30s, but wind chills will make it feel like the 20s.

We are finally seeing signs of a warming trend that will start up by the end of the weekend and last into the middle of the week of Thanksgiving. Highs for Sunday should return to near 50°, with upper 50s to near 60° expected early next week!

The next 7 days will be mainly dry, but we are keeping an eye on a system that appears to arrive near Thanksgiving. At this point, if anything does come of it, temperatures will be warm enough that wintry precipitation doesn’t look to be an issue for us. As it stands, it doesn’t look like a very promising chance for rain anyway.

There is a chance that we see the cooler temperatures arrive the day of Thanksgiving depending on the timing of our next front. Although it may move through relatively quiet, we hold on to the cooler air heading into Black Friday and the rest of the holiday weekend.

