One more day for hot, steamy conditions before a cold front makes it change

Less humid weather will follow the storms that hit late Tuesday and Tuesday night

It’s been full-blown summer for the past week with hot temperatures and steamy conditions. So far this season we have had 15 days above 80, with 5 of those at 90 or higher.

We experience scattered thunderstorms last week, but it has been dry since. Plants, gardens and certain pastures or farm fields good use a bit of water after such a hot weekend.

Today should be partly cloudy, hot, humid and somewhat breezy. Temps will sizzle again, which will make it tough for those working outside and for those without access to air-conditioning. Hang in there for another day or so as relief is on the way.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 91-95

Wind: SE 12-22

Tuesday is the time for transition. Clouds will build by midday and the chance for afternoon thunderstorms will increase. Some activity may be strong to severe with large hailstones and heavy downpours.

The cold front will bring much drier air to northeast Kansas by Tuesday evening. The storms will push east and dew points will gradually lower through the Tuesday night into early Wednesday period. Temps should be in the upper 70s to around 80 Wednesday.

It does become very warm late week with upper 80s and harsh sunshine. The weekend looks good by mid-June standards with a clear to partly cloudy sky both days and mid 80s.

We are close to getting a much deserved break from oppressive heat and humidity…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

