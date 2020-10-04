One more day of cooler temperatures with a warm up on the way

What We’re Tracking:

Early morning fog

Warming up into next week

Dry conditions remain

After a foggy start to the morning temperatures will gradually warm up to the middle 60s across the region. Sunny skies can be expected today with a slight southeasterly breeze just after lunch time. Temperatures will once again be a touch under normal for this time of year but that will change as we head into the work week.

Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s with a clear night in store for everyone. Monday brings a gradual warming trend to the area with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Beyond that, we should be finishing out the week with 80s across the board.

A very stubborn upper air pattern continues to prevent any stronger systems from developing and moving into the area. Unfortunately this also means rain chances will not be expected for the next several days either.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush