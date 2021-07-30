One more extremely hot day before a cold front arrives

*Excessive heat warning in effect through Friday evening for the entire viewing area.

The heat and humidity still has a grip on us for Friday as highs climb into the upper 90s with heat indices peaking between 105° and 110°.

We could see a slight chance for isolated storms work their way in to our north and eastern counties as a front begins to move through this afternoon. That should break the heat a bit for Saturday afternoon.

Our best chance for rain looks to be late Saturday and into early Sunday at this point. That’s when the front will make it’s final push through the area. We’ll see highs on Saturday in the lower 90s.