One more hot and humid day before cooler weather sets in

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and humid today

Cold front moves in

Cooler, less humid for next week

One more day of hot and muggy conditions is in store for your Friday. Temperatures will climb to near 90° and with high humidity, it’ll feel more like it’s in the mid to upper 90s, maybe near 100°.

A front moves in late tonight into the morning Saturday. That will drop our temperatures into the middle 80s for Saturday afternoon with the dew point dropping into the 50s and 60s. It’ll be slight breezy as the front initially passes. It may also bring a slight chance for showers and storms. But we’ll start clearing out behind the front, and by Saturday afternoon, it’ll feel very pleasant outside!

That front will set us up for a cooler pattern with highs continuing to be in the low to middle 80s. Some spots will only make it into the upper 70s through the first half of the week. With lower humidity, we’ll have cooler nights, too. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

