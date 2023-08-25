What We’re Tracking

One more very hot day!

Spotty showers and storms possible

Break in the heat by the weekend some rain chances

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 9 PM Friday.

Another mild start this morning with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Winds remain light out of the south and dew points are still in the 70s for the eastern half. Luckily, this should be our last day of the extreme heat before we see some relief for the weekend!

Today will remain hot and sunny as a front approaches slowly from the north. As the front passes through, we may be able to see a few storms develop along and ahead of it. If that does happen, gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Highs remain in the 100s with heat index values still feeling closer to 110°.

Our best chance for rain looks to be late tonight into early Saturday morning with storms possible mainly for the northern half of the area. There’s still a chance for a few showers throughout the day Saturday especially in the evening, but not everyone is going to see rain this weekend.

Some of the humidity will be around for part of Saturday but temperatures look to drop into the upper 80s. We’ll continue with the ‘cooler’ temperatures as highs remain around normal levels around the upper 80s from Sunday through at least Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez