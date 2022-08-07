What We’re Tracking:

Heat continues Sunday

Rain late for some

Cooler to start next week

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Anderson, Clay, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Ottawa Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties until 8 PM.

We struggled to cool down through the night as breezes continue from the south. Many are starting out in the lower 80s with high humidity in place as well. Although a cold front is expected to move in late tonight, we’ll still manage to warm up for Sunday.

Hot temperatures will persist through the afternoon as we remain mostly dry, but we’ll be watching for our next opportunity for rain to arrive late in the day. Sunshine will be present through the afternoon before clouds build in and highs will top out in the upper 90s to near 100°.

Isolated showers and storms may develop along our next front. The best chance for rain will be after sunset tonight and into early Monday morning. This looks to favor our southern counties the most and will be hit and miss with heavy downpours. Some may be woken up to thunder overnight.

Temperatures will cool down for the start of the upcoming work week with highs in the middle to upper 80s Monday afternoon as cloud cover clears out. We may even hold on to some of the slightly cooler air for Tuesday as we hold on to the 80s before warming up back.

By the end of the week, we’ll gradually start to warm back up into the mid-90s by Friday as the heat keeps making a comeback!

Less than 50 days until fall… just saying.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez