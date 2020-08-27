One more hot day before relief arrives

What We’re Tracking:

Hot again on Friday

Cooling down a bit this weekend

Isolated storms Friday night, better rain chance Monday

Warm and humid weather will stick around tonight with a clear to partly cloudy sky. The remnants of Hurricane Laura will move into the mid-section of the country through tonight, but stay just a little bit southeast of our viewing area. Other than a few more clouds on the horizon, we should remain dry and warm with a low in the lower 70s.

Hot again on Friday, but this should be the last of this stretch of heat. Highs will reach the middle to upper 90s with a heat index in the lower 100s for Friday afternoon before a cold front slides through Friday night. An isolated storm may develop Friday night, but we should be back in the clear for Saturday with highs only near 80°.

After partly cloudy and mild weather for Sunday, another front pushes in on Monday to reinforce the milder weather, but will also bring us a chance for a few showers or storms. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to middle 80s for the first half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

