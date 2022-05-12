The hotter weather will last through this afternoon, but a cold front moves our way for the weekend.

Highs will. once again, make it into the lower 90s with an afternoon heat index in the middle to upper 90s. South wind will pick up to 15-25mph by afternoon with gusts around 30mph, as well.

As the front moves closer, that will bring a chance for a few showers and storms late Thursday night and into Friday. A couple of the storms could be strong to severe, but not expecting widespread severe weather.

Friday looks cooler and less humid as our winds shift around to the north and east. Highs are expected in the lower 80s.