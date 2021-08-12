One more muggy day before a front moves through bringing storm chances

Conditions will once again be hot and muggy today, as temperatures will reach into the upper 90s with a mostly sunny sky. The eastern half of the area remains in a Heat Advisory through this evening for heat index values over 105°.

We could see another chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening hours as cold front slides into the area. Some of the storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds being the main threat.

We will see a little bit of a cool-down by the end of the week with highs tomorrow back in the mid-upper 80s with scattered showers and storms possible.