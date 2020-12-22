One more nice day before frigid air settles in

We’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s, again today, but winds will start to increase with gusts out of the south between 20-30 mph this afternoon.

Our winds will increase behind a cold front overnight, with northwesterly gusts upwards of 40 mph making for a bitterly cold feel to the air, especially late in the afternoon and overnight romorrow.

Our highs on Wednesday will occur pre-dawn, in the low 50s, and we’ll drop through the day. By the late afternoon, we should be in the low 30s.

