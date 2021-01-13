One more pleasant day before colder air arrives

The warmer weather continues for one more day, with highs climbing to near 60° this afternoon!

The taste of spring doesn’t last long though as a cold front will make it’s way through early Thursday morning, and that will bring in some cooler weather for Friday and the weekend.

Highs on Thursday will only be in the mid 40s, and winds will be gusty for Thursday and Friday at about 30-40 mph from the northwest.

There’s a slight chance we could see a stray shower or two Thursday morning right behind the front, but the moisture is very limited for us.