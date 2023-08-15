We hang on to cooler and drier air today with highs in the lower 80s with dew points remaining low. Winds will relax a bit today, too making it feel just a bit nicer! Winds will be out of the north at about 5-10 mph.

Tonight, we get to enjoy one last night in upper 50s before a gradual warming trend takes shape throughout the rest of the week. That will put us back into the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday with little to no rain chances.

An area of high pressure moves in by the weekend bringing much hotter temperatures where highs could be near the triple digits again. The triple digit heat could last, at least, into the middle part of next week. And with high pressure dominating our forecast, that keeps rain chances out of the area, as well.