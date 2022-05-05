Get ready for another cloudy, chilly, rainy day. We do look to have a bit of dry time through about midday before more showers and storms work their way back into the area.

Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s later this afternoon.

Rain comes to an end early Friday morning, but we may hold onto the clouds for much of the day. Highs to close out the work week should approach 70°.

Highs will warm into the upper 70s by Saturday and middle 80s by Sunday. That will be helped along by a strong south/southeasterly breeze that will be present until at least the middle part of next week.