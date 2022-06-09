Cloud cover will build in through the day, and it’s not out of the question to see a few isolated showers during the daytime as highs climb into the lower 80s. Winds remain light today, only running about 5 mph out of the south.

The best chance for storms arrives later this evening and into the overnight hours. There is a slight risk a couple storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts being the main concern. Some of these showers may linger into early Friday morning.

Friday will start of with rain before drying out by the afternoon. Clouds may be stubborn but peeks of sunshine are possible before sunset. Afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the upper 70s, but a few spots could make it to 80°.