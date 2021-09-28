One more warm day before cooler, more unsettled, weather arrives

Today looks to be warm, yet again, but cooler weather settles in starting tomorrow! We’ll still be able to make it into the lower 90s this afternoon, but should see a few extra clouds try and make their way in later today.

Tonight looks to be dry, but clouds will be on the increase. That should help to keep temperatures more on the mild side, only cooling down into the middle 60s.

Moisture and humidity are set to make a return tomorrow as our rain chances increase. The best chance for rain this week looks to be on Thursday and late Friday, but the unsettled weather should continue through about Saturday with periodic chances for showers.