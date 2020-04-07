One more warm day before the next front arrives

What We’re Tracking:

Warm for most areas on Wednesday

Cooler Thursday and Friday

Shower chance this weekend

Mostly clear and quite mild for much of the night. Gradually through the night, some drier air will filter in from the north. With a clear sky and lower humidity later in the night, we’ll see temperatures cool back a little more to a low in the lower to middle 50s by early Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will range from the lower 70s north to lower 80s south as a cold front arrives from north to south starting around midday. Once the front pushes through, a stronger north wind will develop at 15-25mph and gusty. Mostly sunny skies through the day with highs reached in the early afternoon followed by gradually falling temperatures.

Cool and breezy for early Thursday with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs on Thursday will only reach the upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Remaining a bit cooler through the weekend with increased clouds and a chance for a few rain showers, possibly some nighttime rain/snow mix as overnight temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

