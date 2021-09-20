One more warm day in the forecast with a strong cold front bringing fall air tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Few storms today

One more very warm day

Strong front brings in much cooler air

A few scattered storms will continue to move across the viewing area early this morning as our first wave of energy makes its way across northeast Kansas. Storms are not expected to be very strong and will pose mainly a risk for lightning and brief heavy rainfall. Activity will wrap up by late morning.

Despite the early morning storms today, the majority of the afternoon should actually be quite warm with highs reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. These warm temperatures are all in preparation for the main cold front that we’ve been watching for quite some time now. Cloud cover and a strong southerly breeze are also expected to pick up throughout the day.

The front will arrive later this afternoon and with it we will see the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be on the stronger to severe side, with the main threats being brief heavy rainfall and lightning. With that being said, the majority of the activity will push through quickly and storm coverage will mostly remain in our eastern viewing area.

Much cooler temperatures and much lower humidity will follow with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows dropping into the 40s and 50s. Just in time for the start of fall on Wednesday! That pleasantly cooler weather will stick around all the way into next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush