One more well-above-average day for the region

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, mild night

Continued warm Friday

Cooling down by weekend

A mostly clear sky for tonight with temperatures settling back into the lower to middle 40s. That above-average warmth will continue through Friday, although with a front sliding through we will see a slight cooling on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

Once the weekend rolls around, we cool down a bit more and our temperatures will stay in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Mainly dry and sunny weather throughout the weekend.

A stronger cold front pushes south into the area late Sunday evening with a slight chance for some light precipitation before the colder air builds in for the start of next week. Highs by Monday should be back down in the lower to middle 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller