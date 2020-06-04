Oppressive heat and humid for another five days before relief arrives

Big heat and humidity through Monday, then a cold front will make a big difference next Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday and Wednesday gave us our first taste of 90-degree heat. Our surface moisture jumped dramatically at the same time, so you could certainly notice the mugginess in the air.

Yesterday, a few storms tried to pop in the afternoon when a disturbance drifted south from Nebraska. Overnight storms also hit many spots, and some of those produced gusty wind.

Wind Gusts…

Topeka: 62mph

Berryton: 62mph

Mayetta: 59mph

Lawrence: 58mph

Ottawa: 56mph

Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions and temps will climb rapidly. There could be an isolated storm or two this afternoon and evening, but it isn’t likely. The breezes should be relatively light.



Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 89-93

Wind: S 5-15

Friday through the weekend looks lazy, hazy and hot. Kids will want to play in sprinklers, pools or near the lake and everyone will want to spend more time in air-conditioning.

Next week, signs of relief begin to appear. Monday will be another hot day, but a cold front arrives Tuesday to trigger numerous thunderstorms. Slightly cooler air should follow. Highs might only reach the low 80s to mid 80s Tuesday with upper 70s next Wednesday.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

We have to wait another 5 days before we get some relief from the heat…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com