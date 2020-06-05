Oppressive heat and mugginess through Monday, then it turns cooler and less humid

After waiting until June for our first 90-degree weather, the hots days keep coming with a vengeance. Try to spend time in air conditioning and keep drinking plenty of water.

Storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday produced wind gusts of 55-65mph in most areas. Rain rates were heavy, but rain totals were only in the half inch range. We almost had the exact same experience between midnight and 4 this morning with big wind and some hail.

Today, the combination of heat and humidity gets worse. Heat index values should top 100. It will likely be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a bit hazy with a south wind that might help if you can find some shade.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 91-96

Wind: S 10-20

Take care this weekend. Dew points could be 70-74 with high temps of 93-97. Those conditions would make it feel like 102-105. Expect sunshine both days with clear nights.

Relief is on the way. Monday will be another hot day, but a cold front arrives Tuesday to trigger numerous thunderstorms. Slightly cooler air should follow. Highs might only make it to the low 80s or mid 80s Tuesday with upper 70s to near 80 next Wednesday. It may stay around 83-85 into the following weekend.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Find ways to beat the heat and have a good weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com