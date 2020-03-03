Our current weather pattern confirms that spring has sprung!

Temperatures were certainly much warmer over the weekend. It’s been over 3 months since we went back-to-back days with 60s for highs.

Monday started with some cloudiness. There were a few snow showers in the north and northwest counties before sunrise, then a quick burst of snow near the Nebraska border gave some communities a thin coating.

Clouds decreased through late morning and early afternoon and we have been mostly clear since. It should be nice and bright today as warmer temperatures return. Wind will become westerly, and it might be noticeable but not problematic.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 60-64

Wind: W 10-20

Wednesday may be a little bit warmer with mid 60s and a partly cloudy sky. This is quite the bonus since the average high for early March is only around 50-52 degrees.



Good amounts of sunshine should be expected Thursday and Friday with slightly lower numbers. If it’s not too breezy, upper 50s to near 60 won’t be that bad.

The upcoming weekend might be exactly like the one we just had. It will be very spring-like with a partly cloudy sky, highs of 65-70 and strong south wind. There may be showers Sunday night, but I think that holds off until well after sunset. Monday’s rain chance looks a bit higher.

Don’t forget about the change to Daylight Saving Time this Sunday. Set clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night. Sunrise will be later Sunday morning, and it won’t get dark Sunday evening until about 7:45-7:50.

It seems as though spring has sprung…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

