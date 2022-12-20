What We’re Tracking:

Colder Tuesday

Snow likely Thursday

Dangerously cold wind chills

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area starting Thursday at midnight until Friday at midnight.

A WIND CHILL WATCH has been issued for the entire viewing area starting at 6 AM Thursday until noon Friday.

Colder moved in last night and many are seeing temperatures in the upper 10s and 20s. Winds are blowing our of the North only at 5-15 mph making most feel like single digits if not close to 0°. This is going to be warm compared to how cold we get later this week.

By this afternoon highs may struggle to warm up much as we try and make it into the lower 20s with wind chill values feeling like 10s. We should see a little bit of sunshine for Tuesday before clouds build back in heading into Wednesday.

We then turn our attention to what is shaping up to be a higher impact storm system late Wednesday night and into Thursday. Not only will temperatures plummet again, but it’s looking more and more likely we get snow to move in.

As winds start to pick up, there is a concern that we see the blowing of snow, which, also a distinct likelihood, we could end up with near blizzard conditions at times early Thursday. This has prompted a winter storm watch to be issued for the area.

Although snowfall totals may seem low, it’s really going to be the wind of upmost concern. This will reduce visibility but also make it hard to measure as drifting is likely. Here’s what we’re looking at for our viewing area as of late Tuesday.

Perhaps even more concerning at this time is the arrival of dangerously cold wind chills. The Arctic air mass that is set to intrude our viewing area by Wednesday evening, will also bring wind gusts of 40+ mph. That means that wind chills could drop into the -20s and -30s by the end of the week.

Heading into the holiday weekend, things will still be extremely cold, but we should start to see improvements. Christmas eve looks sunny with highs in the lower 10s and Christmas morning we may actually star to see our lows get above 0°. It may not be until Monday or Tuesday that we get above freezing again.

Buckle up for a crazy week with weather and the holidays and we’ll keep you up to date with the latest here and on air! Be safe and happy holidays from the 27 News Storm Track Weather Team – Matt, Gaby, Becky, and Ryan.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez